We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UHD HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity
Display
31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
HDR10 & DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot
Connectivity
USB Type-C™(90W Power Delivery)
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 226
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 595.6 x 239.3(↑) 714.3 x 485.6 x 239.3(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.7
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
187W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.