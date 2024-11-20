We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Colour Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0) Display Port x 1 (ver1.2)
-
Audio Out
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
Power cable, HDMI cable, Display Port cable
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand Weight (kg)
5.6kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
5kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
7.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100 x 100
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, On Screen Control, RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Colour Calibrated, Dual Controller
-
Stand
Tilt-2º ~ 15º
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
37W (typ), 39.5W (Energy Star)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
DC Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
Built-in (40W)
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
