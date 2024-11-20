We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG B2B Monitor 29UB55
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
29" (73 cm)
-
Panel Technology
LED IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Native Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Dynamic CR
5M:1
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle
178° x 178°
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~ 50Hz
-
Power Consumption
34W
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
0.5W
-
Switch Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Adapter
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
118 (kWh/Year)
-
Star Rating
4 (Stars)
-
Active Standby
0.435 (W)
-
Safety
TCO (6.0)/UL(cUL)/CB
-
EMC
FCC Class "B"/CE/CCC, C-tick
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / 6.0 (Energy Star)
