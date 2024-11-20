We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5” Ergo IPS UHD 4K UltraFine™ Monitor (3840x2160) with Ergonomic Stand & C-Clamp, USB Type-C™, DCI-P3 95%(Typ.), HDR10 and AMD FreeSync™
Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor DCI-P3 95% (Type) HDR10
Compatible with Virtually Every Posture
All Spec
DISPLAY
Diagonal
31.5”
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
Brightness (Typ.)
350nits
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
380nits
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
SOUND
Built-in Speakers
5W x 2
Maxx Audio
Yes
FEATURES
HDR10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Colour Calibrated
Yes
HW Calibration
Yes
Flicker safe
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Colour Weakness
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
Black Stabiliser
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
True Colour Pro SW
Yes
LG Dual Controller SW compatible
Yes
LG OnScreen Control SW compatible
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
HDMI Version
2.0
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
Type
External Power (Adapter)
POWER
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
DC Output
210W (19.5V, 10.8A)
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
POWER
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Colour
Black Texture
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Tilt
-25° to 25°
Swivel
-280° to 280°
Height Range
5.1 in/130mm
Pivot
Clockwise
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
Base Detachable
Yes
OneClick Stand
Yes
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
28.1 x 25.2 x 16.0 in, 714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
28.1 x 16.5 x 1.8 in, 714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7 mm
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
32.3 x 20.0 x 9.7 in, 821 x 507 x 247 mm
Weight with Stand
22.7 lbs/10.3kg
Weight without Stand
14.2 lbs/6.45kg
Shipping Weight
32.2 lbs/14.6kg
CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS
FCC (Regulatory)
Yes
CE (Regulatory)
Yes
EPEAT
Yes
UL / cUL (Electrical)
Yes
ErP (Environmental)
Yes
ROHS, REACH (Environmental)
Yes
WARRANTY & OTHER
Adapter
Yes
Adapter (Colour)
Black
Power Cord
Yes
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
Black/1.5m
HDMI
Yes
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black/1.8m with holder
USB Type C
Yes
USB Type C (Colour/Length)
Black/1.8m with holder
Calibration Report
Yes
Warranty
3 Year Limited
