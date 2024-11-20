Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
31.5” Ergo IPS UHD 4K UltraFine™ Monitor (3840x2160) with Ergonomic Stand & C-Clamp, USB Type-C™, DCI-P3 95%(Typ.), HDR10 and AMD FreeSync™

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

USP of 38UN880: 3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

*Images for illustration purposes only.

UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort

With DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. The 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing colour shift at virtually any viewing angle.

31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor DCI-P3 95% (Type) HDR10

*Images for illustration purposes only.

31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor at eye level
Full Movement of Display

Easily Follows Your Eye Level

The enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing the ideal screen position for a more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Virtually Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a customised workstation.
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor in the office
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor in the office
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor in the office
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor in the office
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor in the office
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor in the office

31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor gaming
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor gaming
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor gaming
31.5” Ergo UHD 4K UltraFine Monitor gaming

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Diagonal

    31.5”

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350nits

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.)

    380nits

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

SOUND

  • Built-in Speakers

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Colour Weakness

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabiliser

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • True Colour Pro SW

    Yes

  • LG Dual Controller SW compatible

    Yes

  • LG OnScreen Control SW compatible

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    210W (19.5V, 10.8A)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    55W

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Colour

    Black Texture

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Tilt

    -25° to 25°

  • Swivel

    -280° to 280°

  • Height Range

    5.1 in/130mm

  • Pivot

    Clockwise

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    28.1 x 25.2 x 16.0 in, 714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    28.1 x 16.5 x 1.8 in, 714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

    32.3 x 20.0 x 9.7 in, 821 x 507 x 247 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    22.7 lbs/10.3kg

  • Weight without Stand

    14.2 lbs/6.45kg

  • Shipping Weight

    32.2 lbs/14.6kg

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

  • FCC (Regulatory)

    Yes

  • CE (Regulatory)

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes

  • UL / cUL (Electrical)

    Yes

  • ErP (Environmental)

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH (Environmental)

    Yes

WARRANTY & OTHER

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Adapter (Colour)

    Black

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

    Black/1.5m

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black/1.8m with holder

  • USB Type C

    Yes

  • USB Type C (Colour/Length)

    Black/1.8m with holder

  • Calibration Report

    Yes

  • Warranty

    3 Year Limited

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

