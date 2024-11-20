We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' Nano IPS 4K UHD Monitor with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, USB-C, Built-in Speakers & Gaming Features
Stunning Image Quality
- 31.5-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)
- Nano IPS Black Display
- 2000:1 Contrast Ratio
Great Colour Reproduction
- VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
- DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
User Convenience
- USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
- Ergonomic Design
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Low Contrast Ratio
-
2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
Deeper Blacks* for Enhanced Creativity
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of conventional 1000:1 Contrast Ratio with IPS and 2000: 1 Contrast Ratio with Nano IPS Black.
-
Conventional
-
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and Bright HDR
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Optimised Workstation for the Creator
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Connectivity Options for Various Professional Devices
LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy and Comfortable
the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5
-
Size (cm)
80.0051cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V) mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
400 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
500 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Colour Bit
10bit(8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60Hz
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES (IPS Black)
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Picture Mode
(SDR) : Custom, P3-D65, sRGB, Calibration
(HDR) : BT.2100 PQ
-
Reader Mode
NO
-
Colour Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
MBR(Supported Frequency)
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Define Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control / Switch
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
50~60Hz
-
HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
Basic:48~60Hz
/Extended:40~60Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DP (w/o VRR)
50~60Hz
-
DP (w/ VRR)
Basic:48~60Hz
/Extended:40~60Hz
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB-C (V Frequency)
50~60Hz
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
KVM
YES
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
RJ45
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
[Location]
Rear
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V 10.8A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
162W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
Black Texture
-
Colour (Back Cover)
White Texture
-
Colour (Stand Body)
Silver Texture
-
Colour (Stand Base)
Silver Texture
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Tilt
-5 ~ 20º
-
Height Range
110mm
-
Pivot
Clockwise
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detchable
YES
-
OneClick Stand
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.5x597.8x239.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.5 X 420.3 X 44.6
-
Dimension in Shipping (WxHxD) [mm]
821 X 213 X 507
-
Weight with Stand
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.65kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
240/560/616
STANDARD
-
TCO
NO
-
EPA 8.0
NO
-
TUV-TYPE
YES
-
TUV-GS
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
NO
-
CB
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
FCC-B
YES
-
EPEAT (USA)
NO
-
EPEAT (Germany)
NO
-
ErP
YES
-
CE
YES
-
BIS (for India)
YES
-
VCCI (for Japan)
YES
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
CCC (for China)
YES
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NO
-
USB-C (VESA)
NO
-
VESA wall mount standard
NO
-
Others (Standard)
TUV-Eyesafe
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Adapter (Colour)
White
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Colour/Length)
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI-D (Colour/Length)
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 2.0m with Holder
-
Display Port
YES
-
Display Port (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Colour/Length)
NO
-
USB Type C
YES
-
USB Type C (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB A to B (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Remote Controller (Colour)
NO
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
