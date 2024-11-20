Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32'' Nano IPS 4K UHD Monitor with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, USB-C, Built-in Speakers & Gaming Features

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

32'' Nano IPS 4K UHD Monitor with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, USB-C, Built-in Speakers & Gaming Features

32BQ85U-W

32'' Nano IPS 4K UHD Monitor with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, USB-C, Built-in Speakers & Gaming Features

(0)
front view

Details Mastered


Details Mastered

The monitor designed for creativity.

Stunning Image Quality

  • 31.5-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160)
  • Nano IPS Black Display
  • 2000:1 Contrast Ratio

Great Colour Reproduction

  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

User Convenience

  • USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
  • Ergonomic Design

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Vibrant Colors and Wide View
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Vibrant Colours and Wide View

This monitor supports 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum by applying nano-sized particles in Nano IPS, which helps to offer vibrant colour reproduction.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Low Contrast Ratio
  • 2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
2,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Deeper Blacks* for Enhanced Creativity

Nano IPS Black display with a 2000:1 contrast ratio supports deeper blacks in IPS and helps you produce works in more detail.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of conventional 1000:1 Contrast Ratio with IPS and 2000: 1 Contrast Ratio with Nano IPS Black.

  • Conventional
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Optimised Workstation for the Creator

LG UltraFine™ offers an efficient workstation setup for creators.
Optimized Workstation for Creator

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi-interface

Connectivity Options for Various Professional Devices

You can connect this LG UltraFine™ monitor with various devices via its USB Type-C™ (Power Delivery up to 90W), DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.

LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort

HDMI port X 2

USB port X 2

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen to the optimal position for you.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20°

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    Print

    All Spec

    DISPLAY

    • Size (Inch)

      31.5

    • Size (cm)

      80.0051cm

    • Resolution

      3840 x 2160

    • Panel Type

      IPS

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Pixel Pitch

      0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V) mm

    • Brightness (Min.)

      320 cd/m²

    • Brightness (Typ.)

      400 cd/m²

    • Peak Brightness (Min.)

      400 cd/m²

    • Peak Brightness (Typ.)

      500 cd/m²

    • Colour Gamut (Min.)

      DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

    • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

      DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

    • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

      1.07B

    • Colour Bit

      10bit(8bit+FRC)

    • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

      1400:1

    • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

      2000:1

    • Response Time

      5ms (GtG at Faster)

    • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

      60Hz

    • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

      178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

    FEATURES

    • HDR 10

      YES

    • Dolby Vision™

      NO

    • VESA DisplayHDR™

      DisplayHDR™ 400

    • HDR Effect

      YES

    • Mini-LED Technology

      NO

    • Nano IPS™ Technology

      YES (IPS Black)

    • Advanced True Wide Pol.

      NO

    • Colour Calibrated in Factory

      YES

    • HW Calibration

      HW Calibration Ready

    • Auto Brightness

      NO

    • Flicker safe

      YES

    • Picture Mode

      (SDR) : Custom, P3-D65, sRGB, Calibration
      (HDR) : BT.2100 PQ

    • Reader Mode

      NO

    • Colour Weakness

      NO

    • Super Resolution+

      YES

    • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

      NO

    • MBR(Supported Frequency)

      NO

    • NVIDIA G-Sync™

      NO

    • AMD FreeSync™

      FreeSync

    • VRR

      NO

    • Black Stabiliser

      Black Stabiliser

    • Dynamic Action Sync

      YES

    • Crosshair

      NO

    • FPS Counter

      NO

    • OverClocking

      NO

    • User Define Key

      NO

    • Auto Input Switch

      YES

    • RGB LED Lighting

      NO

    • PBP

      NO

    • PIP

      NO

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • OSD Language

      17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean)

    • Camera

      NO

    • Mic

      NO

    SW APPLICATION

    • LG Calibration Studio

      YES

    • Dual Controller

      YES

    • OnScreen Control / Switch

      YES

    • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

      NO

    • LG UltraGear™ Studio

      NO

    • D-Sub

      NO

    • DVI

      NO

    • HDMI

      YES(2ea)

    • HDMI Version

      2.0

    • HDMI (HDCP Version)

      2.3

    • HDMI (V Frequency)

      50~60Hz

    • HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

      Basic:48~60Hz
      /Extended:40~60Hz

    • DisplayPort

      YES(1ea)

    • DP Version

      1.4

    • DP (HDCP Version)

      2.3

    • DP (w/o VRR)

      50~60Hz

    • DP (w/ VRR)

      Basic:48~60Hz
      /Extended:40~60Hz

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • USB-C

      YES(1ea)

    • USB-C (DP Version)

      1.4

    • USB-C (HDCP Version)

      2.3

    • USB-C (V Frequency)

      50~60Hz

    • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

      3840x2160@60Hz

    • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

      YES

    • USB-C (Power Delivery)

      90W

    • Daisy Chain

      NO

    • USB Upstream Port

      YES(1ea/ver2.0)

    • USB Downstream Port

      YES(2ea/ver3.0)

    • KVM

      YES

    • Headphone out

      3-pole (Sound Only)

    • RJ45

      NO

    • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

      NO

    • Audio In

      NO

    • Mic In

      NO

    • Line out

      NO

    • [Location]

      Rear

    SOUND

    • Speaker

      5W x2

    • Bluetooth Conectivity

      NO

    • DTS HP:X

      NO

    • Maxx Audio

      YES

    • Rich Bass

      NO

    POWER

    • Type

      External Power (Adapter)

    • AC Input

      100~240V (50/60Hz)

    • DC Output

      210W (19.5V 10.8A)

    • Power Consumption (Typ.)

      55W

    • Power Consumption (Max.)

      162W

    • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

      Less than 0.5W

    • Power Consumption (DC Off)

      Less than 0.3W

    MECHANICAL

    • Borderless Design

      3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

    • Colour (Middle Cabinet)

      Black Texture

    • Colour (Back Cover)

      White Texture

    • Colour (Stand Body)

      Silver Texture

    • Colour (Stand Base)

      Silver Texture

    • Display Position Adjustments

      Tilt/Height/Pivot

    • Tilt

      -5 ~ 20º

    • Height Range

      110mm

    • Pivot

      Clockwise

    • Wall Mountable

      100 x 100 mm

    • Base Detchable

      YES

    • OneClick Stand

      YES

    DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

    • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      714.5x597.8x239.3

    • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

      714.5 X 420.3 X 44.6

    • Dimension in Shipping (WxHxD) [mm]

      821 X 213 X 507

    • Weight with Stand

      6.9kg

    • Weight without Stand

      5.0kg

    • Weight in Shipping

      10.65kg

    • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

      240/560/616

    STANDARD

    • TCO

      NO

    • EPA 8.0

      NO

    • TUV-TYPE

      YES

    • TUV-GS

      NO

    • TUV-Ergo

      NO

    • CB

      YES

    • UL (cUL)

      YES

    • FCC-B

      YES

    • EPEAT (USA)

      NO

    • EPEAT (Germany)

      NO

    • ErP

      YES

    • CE

      YES

    • BIS (for India)

      YES

    • VCCI (for Japan)

      YES

    • BSMI (for Taiwan)

      YES

    • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

      YES

    • CCC (for China)

      YES

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • USB-C (USB-IF)

      NO

    • USB-C (VESA)

      NO

    • VESA wall mount standard

      NO

    • Others (Standard)

      TUV-Eyesafe

    ACCESSORY

    • Adapter

      YES

    • Adapter (Colour)

      White

    • Power Cord

      YES

    • Power Cord (Colour/Length)

      White / 1.5m

    • D-Sub

      NO

    • D-Sub (Colour/Length)

      NO

    • DVI-D

      NO

    • DVI-D (Colour/Length)

      NO

    • HDMI

      YES

    • HDMI (Colour/Length)

      White / 2.0m with Holder

    • Display Port

      YES

    • Display Port (Colour/Length)

      White / 1.5m

    • Thunderbolt

      NO

    • Thunderbolt (Colour/Length)

      NO

    • USB Type C

      YES

    • USB Type C (Colour/Length)

      White / 1.5m

    • USB A to B

      YES

    • USB A to B (Colour/Length)

      White / 1.5m

    • Remote Controller

      NO

    • Remote Controller (Colour)

      NO

    • Calibration Report (Paper)

      YES

    What people are saying

    Where to buy

    Find a retailer.

    Our Picks for You 

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     