We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraFine Ergo Monitor with UHD 4K IPS Display
Compatible with Every Posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 247
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2020
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.