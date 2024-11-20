We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio
Details mastered
LG UltraFine Display monitor
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above camera, keyboard, mouse, and speaker are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Deepen your creativity
Add extra depth to your designs and take creativity to new heights, with our UltraFine™ 32UQ850V monitor.
Impressive depth
IPS with 2000:1 high contrast
Realistic colour
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
UHD 4K
User convenience
LG Calibration Studio
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Ergonomic design
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.It may differ from actual use.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Whatever you create,
do it with ease
With UHD resolution and rich colours, UltraFine™ 32UQ850V is an efficient workstation that supports the work of illustrators, photographers, video editors.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above keyboard, mouse, and pen are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The software programs displayed in the image are not included in the package.
Optimal colour balance
Find the optimal colour balance you're looking for, with LG Calibration Studio software.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The LG Calibration Studio software and Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Multi-interface
Multiple connections
Creative professionals tend to have lots of kit. This monitor comes with multiple ports to link various devices together, so you can work effectively.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above laptop, keyboard, and mouse are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The connection with other devices may vary depending on the specifications of the device to be connected.
Ergonomic design
See things your way
Easily adjust height, tilt, and pivot for your ideal viewing experience with the Ergonomic Stand.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80.0051cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V) mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.5*597.8*239.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.5*420.3*44.6
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
821*213*507
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.15kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.85kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB-C
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.