32” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

32” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio

32UQ850V-W

32” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio

(0)
front view

LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details mastered

LG UltraFine Display monitor

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above camera, keyboard, mouse, and speaker are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

Deepen your creativity

Add extra depth to your designs and take creativity to new heights, with our UltraFine™ 32UQ850V monitor.

Impressive depth

IPS with 2000:1 high contrast

Realistic colour

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

UHD 4K

User convenience

LG Calibration Studio

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)

Ergonomic design

The 2,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail without crushing even in dark visuals.

IPS with 2000:1 high contrast

Deeper blacks

Our 2,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail even in dark visuals. 

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.It may differ from actual use.

The VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 lets you enjoy clear and realistic colors up to 98% DCP-P3.

VESA HDR 400 | DCI-P3 98%

Ever realistic colour

This monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness* and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in advanced HDR games, movies and images.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

Enjoy clear image details and vivid color expression thanks to UHD 4K.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy clear image details and vivid colour expression thanks to UHD 4K.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Whatever you create,
do it with ease

With UHD resolution and rich colours, UltraFine™ 32UQ850V is an efficient workstation that supports the work of illustrators, photographers, video editors.


A scene of Photoshop, streaming, and video editing with the 32UQ850V.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above keyboard, mouse, and pen are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

*The software programs displayed in the image are not included in the package.

LG Calibration Studio

Optimal colour balance

Find the optimal colour balance you're looking for, with LG Calibration Studio software.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The LG Calibration Studio software and Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Multi-interface

Multiple connections

Creative professionals tend to have lots of kit. This monitor comes with multiple ports to link various devices together, so you can work effectively.


LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.
USB Type-C™ port pictogram image.

USB type-C

DisplayPort pictogram image.

DisplayPort

2 HDMI port pictogram image.

HDMIx2

2 USB port pictogram image.

USBx2

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The above laptop, keyboard, and mouse are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The connection with other devices may vary depending on the specifications of the device to be connected.

Ergonomic design

See things your way

Easily adjust height, tilt, and pivot for your ideal viewing experience with the Ergonomic Stand.


One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

32” UHD 4K

3840x2160

2000:1

High Contrast

IPS

178° Wide view

DCI-P3 98%

Wide Colour Range

HDR 400

VESA certified

Calibration

LG Calibration Studio

USB
Type-C™

PD up to 90W

Ergonomic

Design

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/㎡

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80.0051cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V) mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/㎡

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/㎡

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.5*597.8*239.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.5*420.3*44.6

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821*213*507

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.15kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.85kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

