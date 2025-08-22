Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

27G610A-B.AAUQ
front view
Rear view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree swivel monitor rear view
-30 degree swivel monitor rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of the rear emblem
front view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
front view
Rear view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+30 degree swivel monitor rear view
-30 degree swivel monitor rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of the rear emblem
front view
front view of the monitor with the stand down

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 200Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Narrow bezel design
More
Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor.



27-inch QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Clarity that keeps you in control

The 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display provides a canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharp-looking images and fine image precision, offering an engaging experience.

Close-up of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A monitor on screen, showing a sci-fi game battle scene with futuristic spaceships and mechs. Overlay text highlights the resolution and aspect ratio: “16:9 QHD 2560×1440.”

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immerse in true colours, dominate the game

Our gaming monitor features a wide colour gamut with 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, delivering high-fidelity colour reproduction. Combined with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 support, it creates an immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.
Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Fluid gaming motion

Experience smooth, crystal-clear visuals with a 200Hz refresh rate that minimises motion blur. Every frame pulls you deep into the action for immersive gameplay.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Blazing-fast 1ms (GtG) response time for seamless, high-speed gameplay

With an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response time, our monitor minimises reverse ghosting and helps ensure rapid responsiveness — delivering a whole new level of gaming performance.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Game with precision

Equipped with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, this monitor delivers ultra-smooth, tear-free visuals and low latency for precise and fluid gaming performance.

Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronisation technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Validated by industry-leading technology,” highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification.

Image showing the AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification logo in black, centered on a light beige background.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of the feature is compared to models which did not apply the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-minimising, sleek design

Experience our narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-minimising L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 20°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Pivot icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 

with DSC

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Keyboard and all desk periperals shown are not included with the monitor and must be purchased separately.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    865.0 x 435.0 x 140.0

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 544.2 x 224.5(UP) / 613.2 x 434.1 x 224.5(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 364.5 x 49.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Where to buy

Find a retailer.
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 