LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Clarity that keeps you in control
The 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display provides a canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharp-looking images and fine image precision, offering an engaging experience.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immerse in true colours, dominate the game
Our gaming monitor features a wide colour gamut with 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, delivering high-fidelity colour reproduction. Combined with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 support, it creates an immersive and realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Blazing-fast 1ms (GtG) response time for seamless, high-speed gameplay
With an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response time, our monitor minimises reverse ghosting and helps ensure rapid responsiveness — delivering a whole new level of gaming performance.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Game with precision
Equipped with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, this monitor delivers ultra-smooth, tear-free visuals and low latency for precise and fluid gaming performance.
Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronisation technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Validated by industry-leading technology,” highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The performance of the feature is compared to models which did not apply the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows gamers to see the action as it occurs in real time so that they can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-minimising, sleek design
Experience our narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-minimising L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Keyboard and all desk periperals shown are not included with the monitor and must be purchased separately.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR 400
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
865.0 x 435.0 x 140.0
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.2 x 544.2 x 224.5(UP) / 613.2 x 434.1 x 224.5(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.2 x 364.5 x 49.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.1
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.3
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.5
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
