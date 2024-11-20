We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' UltraGear FHD IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
350cd/m² (Typ)
-
Response Time
1ms (GTG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178°x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3108 x 0.3108 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2 mm (UP)
614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2 mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
7.2 kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
5.1kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
727 x 201 x 487 mm
-
Packed Weight
9.6 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Digital
HDMI x2
DisplayPort (ver 1.4) x1
-
Headphone out
Yes
ACCESSORIES -
-
DisplayPort Cable
Yes
-
Mouse Holder
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, HDR Effect, Flicker safe, Reader Mode, G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, Auto Input Switch, Smart Energy Saving
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
43W (Typ), 48W (Max)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
