27'' UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (68.5cm) Flatscreen
-
Panel Technology
Nano IPS™
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness
350cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time
1ms (GTG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (Typ)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
614 x 576 x 291mm (Up)
614 x 466 x 291mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
614 x 365 x 56 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
735 x 219 x 522mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
6.4kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.2kg
-
Packed Weight
9.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x2
DisplayPort x1 (ver 1.4)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
DisplayPort Cable
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, AMD FreeSync™, G-SYNC Compatible, OnScreen Control, Crosshair, Smart Energy Saving, Nano IPS™
-
Stand
Tilt / Height / Pivot
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
51W (typ), 55W (Max)
-
Sleep Mode
Less than 0.5W
-
Off Mode
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
