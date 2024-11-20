We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
Image dramatised for illustrative effect
*AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Fluid Gaming Motion
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Designed to Focus on Gaming
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
-
Off
-
On
Black Stabiliser
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
-
Off
-
On
Crosshair Feature
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
776 x 156 x 435
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.87
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.25
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
