LG UltraGear™ GX7 27-inch 240Hz OLED QHD Gaming Monitor | 27GX704A | DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG)

27GX704A-B.AAU
front view with spec
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+15 degree upward view
Front view with lowered stand height
front view
rear view
side view
Upward-facing side view
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
perspective view
+15 degree perspective view
Rear perspective view
Key Features

  • 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display
  • DisplayHDR True black 400
  • Glare panel
  • OLED with 240Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG)
  • 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
More
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%*

Glare panel

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

*DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

Tap anchor-display

OLED with MLA+

Brilliant to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel with MLA+

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Low Blue Light

Game with confidence
View with comfort

LG WOLED technology minimises blue light levels while maintaining vivid and lifelike colours. This helps support a more comfortable and visually rich gaming experience.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

The above feature may vary depending on the user's computing environment or conditions. 

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode*.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
GUI setting image of Brightness.
GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*Display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen. 

Tap anchor-speed..

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed

This UltraGear™ monitor delivers 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate

The 240Hz refresh rate helps gamers to view frames quickly, resulting in smooth visuals. This responsiveness supports rapid reactions to opponents and precise targeting.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Extremely fast
0.03ms response time

With a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reverse ghosting is minimised and objects are rendered with clarity, allowing for smooth motion and visually fluid gameplay.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Amplify your gaming output with an OLED display

This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI^ so that gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz* using either the DisplayPort or HDMI port.

*It supports up to QHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphics card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.

*The graphics card needs to be purchased separately.

^1 x DP cable and 1 x HDMI cable are included with the monitor.

Tap anchor-technology

Fluid gaming experience

Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The performance of the feature on this monitoris compared to other monitors which have not applied the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot.

Gamer centric design.

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt / Height adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair*

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Surface Treatment

    Glare

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292 mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Size [cm]

    67.32

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    VESA DSC Tech. VESA Adaptive Sync

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    673x168x529

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x532.6x220(Up) / 605.2x402.6x220(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x45.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.9kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 5.79A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Others (Accessory)

    Stand Body / Stand Base/Cable holder

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

