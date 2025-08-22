We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ GX7 27-inch 240Hz OLED QHD Gaming Monitor | 27GX704A | DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG)
Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%*
Glare panel
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
OLED with MLA+
Brilliant to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel with MLA+
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
The explosion of colours
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Low Blue Light
Game with confidence
View with comfort
LG WOLED technology minimises blue light levels while maintaining vivid and lifelike colours. This helps support a more comfortable and visually rich gaming experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
The above feature may vary depending on the user's computing environment or conditions.
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode*.
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*Display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate
The 240Hz refresh rate helps gamers to view frames quickly, resulting in smooth visuals. This responsiveness supports rapid reactions to opponents and precise targeting.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
With a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reverse ghosting is minimised and objects are rendered with clarity, allowing for smooth motion and visually fluid gameplay.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to QHD@240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphics card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required to work properly.
*The graphics card needs to be purchased separately.
^1 x DP cable and 1 x HDMI cable are included with the monitor.
Fluid gaming experience
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GX704A is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can provide a good gaming experience with minimised tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Certified with VESA AdaptiveSync Display, this monitor is designed to support high refresh rates and low latency — delivering smooth, tear-free visuals and seamless video playback for an immersive experience.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The performance of the feature on this monitoris compared to other monitors which have not applied the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot.
Gamer centric design.
Gaming GUI
Award-winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
26.5
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
26.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
OLED
Surface Treatment
Glare
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292 mm
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Colour Bit
10bit
Size [cm]
67.32
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Crosshair
YES
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech. VESA Adaptive Sync
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
673x168x529
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x532.6x220(Up) / 605.2x402.6x220(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x351.0x45.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.9kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.8kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
19V, 5.79A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Others (Accessory)
Stand Body / Stand Base/Cable holder
Power Cord
YES
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
