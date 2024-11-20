We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
31.5" (80cm)
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
400cd/m² (typ)
550cd/m² (peak)
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GTG) 1ms (MBR)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
8bit (16.7M)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
Display Port x1 (ver1.4)
USB Down x 2 (ver3.0)
USB Up x 1 (ver2.0)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power cable, HDMI cable, Display Port cable
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
715 x 604 x 272 mm (Up)
715 x 494 x 272 mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
715 x 424 x 57 mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
927 x 516 x 5213 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
8.3kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.5kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
12.1kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
HDR 10, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, HDR Effect, Wide Colour Gamut
Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, Crosshair
RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync
-
Stand
Tilt: -5 ~ +15 º
Swivel: -20 ~ +20 º
Height: 0 ~ 110 mm
Down Height: 92.6 mm
Pivot: Clockwise
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
44W (typ) 49W (max)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
