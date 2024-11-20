We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” UltraWide Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" Curved
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
300cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Native)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GTG) 1ms (MBR)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
8bit (16.7M)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 25%, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
Display Port x1 (ver1.4)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power cable, Display Port cable
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD) mm
820 x 565 x 279 (Up)820 x 445 x 279 (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD) mm
820 x 365 x 87
-
Carton (WxHxD) mm
987 x 525 x 211
-
With stand Weight (kg)
8.3kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.1kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
11.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
HDR 10, HDR Effect, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, RADEON FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, OnScreen Control
-
Stand
Tilt: -5 ~ +20 º
Height Range: 120 mm
Down Height: 101.4 mm
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
52W (typ) 58W (max)
-
Sleep Mode
0.3W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
