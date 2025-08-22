We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
45GR65DC-B.AAU
Your gaming world opens up
Experience the magnificent graphics, the thrill of action, and the pleasure of victory. Discover the full scope of your gaming world.
Panoramic view
45" 32:9 Dual-QHD
1500R curved
True-to-life colour
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Smooth and responsive gameplay
200Hz refresh rate
1ms (GtG) response time
Seamless technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work correctly.
HDR 600 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With a wide colour gamut supporting DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor delivers vivid detail and rich contrast—bringing your games to life with stunning, vibrant colour.
It is a very vivid and colorful image with an astronaut.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
PBP & PIP
One-screen, multi-view
With Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture, you can configure your monitor to show content from two separate input sources. Play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, on one screen.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All other devices and products shown other than the monitor must be purchased separately.
Supports DQHD@200Hz via DisplayPort and HDMI
Dynamic play with HDMI and DP
Gamers will enjoy the smooth gameplay with up to 200Hz refresh rate and DQHD resolution via HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4.
It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphics card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.
The graphics card needs to be purchased separately.
Technology for
smooth gaming
Immerse yourself in gameplay with minimal distractions—AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro synchronises your game, monitor, and graphics card to minimise tearing, stuttering, and jittering for a smooth and responsive experience.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The performance of the feature on this monitor is compared to models that have not applied the Sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Designed for gamers
Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching, 3-side narrow bezel design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and swivel to help you play games comfortably.
Narrow bezel design
3-side narrow bezel
Swivel
±15˚
Tilt
-5~15°
Height
110mm
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comfortable and clear viewing
LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light technology minimises blue light through advanced RGB hardware and software tuning, preserving vivid, lifelike colours even in low blue light mode.
4-pole headphone out
Plug into immersive sound
Communicate with your squad using voice chat function, connected easily via 4-pole headphone output. Virtual 3D sound with DTS headphones adds to the immersive gaming experience.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
Headsets are NOT included with the monitor and should be purchased separately.
Gaming focused features
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display a value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Gaming GUI
Award-winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
44.5
Resolution
5120 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
32:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Curvature
1500R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
44.5
Aspect Ratio
32:9
Panel Type
VA
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
5120 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2124 x 0.2124 mm
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Curvature
1500R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
Size [cm]
113
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
2PBP
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1083.7 x 559.4 x 328.3mm(UP) / 1083.7 x 449.4 x 328.3mm(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1083.7 x 332.6 x 163.8mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.6kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.1kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y23
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
19V , 5.79A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder , Body cable holder
Power Cord
YES
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
