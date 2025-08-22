Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate

45GR65DC-B.AAU
Key Features

  • 45" DQHD 32:9 curved (3440x1440) display
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • 200Hz refresh rate / 1ms response time
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Height / Tilt / Swivel adjustable stand
  • PBP / PIP / Live Colour Low Blue Light
More
It shows 45GR65DC.

Your gaming world opens up

Experience the magnificent graphics, the thrill of action, and the pleasure of victory. Discover the full scope of your gaming world.

Panoramic view

45" 32:9 Dual-QHD

1500R curved

True-to-life colour

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Smooth and responsive gameplay

200Hz refresh rate

1ms (GtG) response time

Seamless technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work correctly.

HDR 600 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Every detail comes to life

With a wide colour gamut supporting DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor delivers vivid detail and rich contrast—bringing your games to life with stunning, vibrant colour.

It is a very vivid and colorful image with an astronaut.

PBP & PIP

One-screen, multi-view

With Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture, you can configure your monitor to show content from two separate input sources. Play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, on one screen.

Supports DQHD@200Hz via DisplayPort and HDMI

Dynamic play with HDMI and DP

Gamers will enjoy the smooth gameplay with up to 200Hz refresh rate and DQHD resolution via HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4.

It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphics card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.

The graphics card needs to be purchased separately.

Technology for
smooth gaming

Immerse yourself in gameplay with minimal distractions—AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro synchronises your game, monitor, and graphics card to minimise tearing, stuttering, and jittering for a smooth and responsive experience.

  • Image with distractions

  • Tech applied

Designed for gamers

Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching, 3-side narrow bezel design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and swivel to help you play games comfortably.

The monitor has a 3-side borderless bezel.

Narrow bezel design

3-side narrow bezel

The monitor is ±15˚rotatable

Swivel

±15˚

The monitor stand is tilt-adjustable.

Tilt

-5~15°

The monitor is height adjustable.

Height

110mm

Comfortable and clear viewing

LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light technology minimises blue light through advanced RGB hardware and software tuning, preserving vivid, lifelike colours even in low blue light mode.

  • Image with distractions

  • Tech applied

4-pole headphone out

Plug into immersive sound

Communicate with your squad using voice chat function, connected easily via 4-pole headphone output. Virtual 3D sound with DTS headphones adds to the immersive gaming experience.

Gaming focused features

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair

The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.*

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter^ (Frame Per Second) will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, you'll have real-time data.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2124 x 0.2124 mm

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Size [cm]

    113

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1083.7 x 559.4 x 328.3mm(UP) / 1083.7 x 449.4 x 328.3mm(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1083.7 x 332.6 x 163.8mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.6kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.1kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V , 5.79A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder , Body cable holder

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

