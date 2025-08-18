Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

45GX900A-B.AAU
  • front view
  • +15 degree side view
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • side view
  • rear view with lights on
  • LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1, 45GX900A-B.AAU
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear perspective view
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • close-up view of the rear emblem
  • close-up view of ports
  • Right side image
  • Left side image
  • Right side image
front view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
side view
rear view with lights on
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1, 45GX900A-B.AAU
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
Right side image
Left side image
Right side image

Key Features

  • 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
  • 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Clutter-minimising, L-stand sleek design
More
DISPLAY SPEED TECHNOLOGY
UltraGear™ OLED GX9 Logo image.
Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 45GX900A gaming monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An LG UltraGear monitor feature overview showcasing its 21:9 WQHD OLED display with 3440x1440 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 400 certification, ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate, DTS HeadPhone:X stereo speakers with 7W output per channel, and versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1 and USB-C supporting 65W power delivery.

DISPLAY

45-inch WQHD OLED

21:9 UltraWide 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400

& DCI-P3 98.5%

SPEED

0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

& 240Hz Refresh Rate

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

TECHNOLOGY

DTS HeadPhone:X

LG Switch

OnScreen Display

Tap anchor-display

UltraWide view with deep black OLED

The 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED delivers deep shadows, brilliant highlights, and vivid colours — perfect for gameplay anywhere.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

Bright OLED

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR*, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It delivers a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%), ensuring vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimised aspect ratio.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The ideal curvature 800R

Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deep black,
realistic colour

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. A 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white. 

Tap anchor-speed..

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

0.03ms (GtG) speed,
240Hz smooth gameplay

Experience swift 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate that helps reduce reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

All-in-One USB-C

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Game uninterrupted in WQHD at 240Hz refresh rate through DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

A 45-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the centre of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

This monitor supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphics card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required and must be purchased separately.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with less tearing or stuttering.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Features VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Advanced gaming features

•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

FPS Counter may display a value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Plunge into the world of PC and console gaming

LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver fluid, responsive gameplay across PC and console — whether you're in fast-paced action or exploring open worlds. With HDMI 2.1, enjoy broad compatibility from keyboard and mouse to joystick, low latency, and vivid detail for an optimised gaming experience across genres and platforms.

A curved gaming monitor shows a racing game with a red supercar in a neon-lit city. Other game scenes float around the screen. A white console controller is placed in front, highlighting console play.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

PS5 and Xbox consoles support only a 16:9 aspect ratio, please ensure your display settings are configured accordingly for optimal gaming performance.

Tap anchor-technology

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Experience virtual and immersive 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X*, while built-in dual 7W speakers with Depth-Sound technology deliver rich, dynamic sound.

*Headsets need to be purchased separately.

Block-based, precise brightness control makes dark areas appear darker and highlights appear brighter, delivering incredible detail.

Seamless gameplay powered by LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. Effortlessly customise your preferred image quality and brightness, then apply your settings instantly with a hotkey. In addition, you can split the display into 11 options, or quickly launch your video call platform.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 45GX900A in the LG.com Support Menu.

LG Switch app tutorial

Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 45GX900A in the LG.com Support Menu.

Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display

Through On-Screen Display, please adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to help prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality. Plus, gamers can also easily customise their gaming setup for optimal performance.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Sleek, clutter-minimising design

The L-stand is crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a 4-side narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Narrow bezel design

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.303 x 0.303

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    113

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR True Black 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1143 x 301 x 550mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 661.7 x 338.6mm(UP) / 992.7 x 541.7 x 338.6mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    18.9Kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    13.5Kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    8.9Kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 