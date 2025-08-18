We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400, USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
Key Features
- 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
- The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
- 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
- Clutter-minimising, L-stand sleek design
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
DISPLAY
45-inch WQHD OLED
21:9 UltraWide 800R
DisplayHDR True Black 400
& DCI-P3 98.5%
SPEED
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
& 240Hz Refresh Rate
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
TECHNOLOGY
DTS HeadPhone:X
LG Switch
OnScreen Display
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED delivers deep shadows, brilliant highlights, and vivid colours — perfect for gameplay anywhere.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimised aspect ratio.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature 800R
Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deep black,
realistic colour
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. A 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All-in-One USB-C
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Game uninterrupted in WQHD at 240Hz refresh rate through DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.
A 45-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the centre of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
This monitor supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphics card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required and must be purchased separately.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with less tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Features VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Advanced gaming features
•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
FPS Counter may display a value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Plunge into the world of PC and console gaming
LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver fluid, responsive gameplay across PC and console — whether you're in fast-paced action or exploring open worlds. With HDMI 2.1, enjoy broad compatibility from keyboard and mouse to joystick, low latency, and vivid detail for an optimised gaming experience across genres and platforms.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
PS5 and Xbox consoles support only a 16:9 aspect ratio, please ensure your display settings are configured accordingly for optimal gaming performance.
*Headsets need to be purchased separately.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 45GX900A in the LG.com Support Menu.
LG Switch app tutorial
Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 45GX900A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display
Through On-Screen Display, please adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to help prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality. Plus, gamers can also easily customise their gaming setup for optimal performance.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Sleek, clutter-minimising design
The L-stand is crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a 4-side narrow bezel design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.303 x 0.303
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Size [cm]
113
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1143 x 301 x 550mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 661.7 x 338.6mm(UP) / 992.7 x 541.7 x 338.6mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 457 x 218mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
18.9Kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
13.5Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.9Kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
What people are saying
