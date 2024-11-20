We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" UltraWide Full HD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
29" (73cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
300 (Typ) cd/m²
240 (min) cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
8bits (6bit+FRC)
-
Number of Colours
16.7M
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver2.0)
Display Port
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out
Speaker 5W x 2
(Maxx Audio)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cable, HDMI Cable
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Carton (W x H x D)
822mm x 413mm x 159mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
5.2kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.7kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
7.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100 x 100
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
FreeSync™, Game Mode, DAS Mode, Black Stabiliser, Reader Mode, Six Axis Control, Super Resolution+, Dual controller, Screen split2.0 (in OSC), Dual EDID (H/W), Response Time Control, Picture Mode, My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 15º (Rear)
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Off Mode
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
Yes
