We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide Cinema Screen Design
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
34" (87cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:09
-
Native Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
8 Bits
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI (2), DVI-D (1), DP (1)
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out (1), Speaker (5W x 2)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
830mm x 173mm x 469mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
830mm x 83mm x 380mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
7.3kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
6.3kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
904mm x 177mm x 513mm
-
Packed Weight
9.9kg
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100-240V, 60Hz
-
Power Consumption
43W
-
Sleep Mode
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Adapter
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
53W
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
HDMI, Power Cable, Screen Split (S/W)
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
10 °C to 35 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 % (non-condensing)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.