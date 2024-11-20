We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49” DQHD UltraWide IPS Monitor with HDR10
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
49" Ultrawide Curved
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440 (32:9)
-
Brightness
350cd/m² (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch
0.234 x 0.234 mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver 2.0)
DisplayPort (ver 1.4)
-
USB
USB-C
-
Output (Rear)
USB Downstream x 4 (ver 3.0)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
Speakers 2ch
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Accessories
HDMI Cable, Display Port Cable, USB Type C, USB Type C to A Gender
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
1215 x 544 x 307 mm (Up)
1215 x 434 x 307 mm (Down)
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
1215 x 365 x 114 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
15.2kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
12.6kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1330 x 298 x 490 mm
-
Packed Weight (kg)
19.9kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-
-
Safety
CB Scheme, RCM
-
EMC
RCM, Class (B)
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, HDR Effect, Auto Brightness, Reader Mode, Super Resolution+, Dynamic Action Sync, PBP (Picture-by-picture), OnScreen Control, Dual Controller, 2x 10W Speakers, Rich Bass
-
Stand
Tilt/Height/Swivel
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
80W (Typ), 200W (Max)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
1.0W (HDMI Input)
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
