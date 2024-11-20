Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CineBeam 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

HU710PW

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

(0)
Front view

LG CineBeam 4K

Brilliant Home Cinema with High-powered Hybrid Light Source

Display

  • 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Hybrid (Laser + LED)
  • DCI-P3 94% & 2M:1 Contrast Ratio

Imaging Technology

  • Brightness Optimizer
  • Filmmaker Mode
  • HDR Standard

Usability

  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
  • Wireless Connection (Screen Share & Bluetooth)

4K UHD Hybrid Projector Cinematic Viewing on Screens Up to 300 inches

With 8.3 megapixels utilising 4K UHD hybrid technology, LG CineBeam delivers vivid images to screens of up to 300 inches. It can accurately represents colours in an indoor environment with a wide colour gamut 94% of DCI-P3 and 2,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness.
8.3M Pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 94%

Wide Colour Gamut

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio

2,000 ANSI

Brightness

4K UHD

4K UHD

Full HD

Full HD

Image has been illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured values from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.

Laser + LED

Hybrid Light Source Technology

Featuring LG’s new hybrid light source system, the HU710P employs an LED light source supported by laser technology to provide 2,000 ANSI lumens.

*Blue Laser (G-Rap) + Red / Blue LED.

  • Bright Room Mode
    Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Dark Room Mode
    Iris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environments

Iris mode enables the optimization of the image to suit the viewing environment.

Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

  • Non Adaptive Contrast
  • Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your images by adaptively adjusting the Laser output for the projection, in order to create high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

Filmmaker Mode

Experience Content as Creator Intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing settings so that you can view video content as the creator intended.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc.

A New Level of Clarity

HDR improves image quality by making the bright parts brighter and the dark parts darker.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal range.

HDR10

Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation® and Xbox®.

*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content.
Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

Magic Lighting Remote Control

With Magic Lighting Remote Control, you can just press the Home button and easily control the projector. The lighting function lets you control the projector conveniently even in a dark room.
Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Flexible Installation

Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the projector virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Smart Wireless Connection
Screen Share + Bluetooth

Wireless Connection

You can share the content and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (screen share) and Bluetooth pairing.

*Screen share: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.

Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2000

  • Type

    Laser / LED Hybrid

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    6.5

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

    YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    YES (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    YES (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    YES (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    YES (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    YES

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Image Flip

    YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Black

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Expert controlvADJ

    YES

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" - 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    150"@4.3~6.9m, 100"@2.9~4.6m, 40"@1.1~1.8m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.3 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    0% (+110% ~ -110%)

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser / LED Hybrid

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian/ Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

SOUND

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    YES (Pass through)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    259 x 390 x 123

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 - 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

    YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3

  • HDBaseT

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    YES

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Motion

    YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    28dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    210W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz)

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 