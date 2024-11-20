We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector
Display
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- Hybrid (Laser + LED)
- DCI-P3 94% & 2M:1 Contrast Ratio
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer
- Filmmaker Mode
- HDR Standard
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
- Wireless Connection (Screen Share & Bluetooth)
4K UHD Hybrid Projector Cinematic Viewing on Screens Up to 300 inches
4K UHD
Full HD
Image has been illustrated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured values from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
Hybrid Light Source Technology
*Blue Laser (G-Rap) + Red / Blue LED.
-
Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
-
Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environments
Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
-
Non Adaptive Contrast
-
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.
Experience Content as Creator Intended
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content.
Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
Flexible Installation
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen share: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2000
-
Type
Laser / LED Hybrid
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
6.5
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
YES
-
Premium CP
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
YES (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Black
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" - 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
150"@4.3~6.9m, 100"@2.9~4.6m, 40"@1.1~1.8m
-
Throw Ratio
1.3 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser / LED Hybrid
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian/ Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
SOUND
-
Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
259 x 390 x 123
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 - 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
IP control
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3
-
HDBaseT
2 (USB 2.0)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz)
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.