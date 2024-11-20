We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection Type
DLP Picture Engine
-
Native Resolution
WXGA (1280 x 800)
-
Backlight Type
RGB LED
-
Contrast Ratio
15,000:1
-
Lumens
500
-
LED Light Source
30,000 hours
-
Operation Noise
25dB - 34dB
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D (with battery attached)
60mm x 128mm x 125mm
-
Net Weight
680g (420g without battery)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes (1)
-
Power Supply Adaptor (100V - 240V)
Yes (1)
-
Rechargable Battery
Yes (1)
-
Vertical Projection Cradle
Yes (1)
-
AV Composite Video/Audio Adaptor
Yes (1)
-
Storage Bag
Yes (1)
-
Right-Angle HDMI Adaptor
Yes (1)
-
Instruction Manual
Booklet, CD
CONNECTIONS (REAR)
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
-
VGA/Component Video Input
Yes (Shared)
-
A/V (Component/Audio) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Kensington Lock
Compatible
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Quick Power On
15 seconds
-
File Office Viewer
XLS, DOC, PPT, XLSX, PPTX, DOCX, PDF
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/MPG/MPEG/M2TS /MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/AC3/MPEG/AAC/CDDA/LPCM
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG
-
MHL
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).)
-
Intel's Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)
-
Automatic Keystone (Vertical)
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Attachable Battery
Up to 2 hours use (Projector automatically switches to Maximum Energy Saving mode (reduced brightness). Selecting Minimum Energy Saving mode will reduce battery operated viewing time.)
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speaker
Mono
-
Audio Output
3W Total Audio Output
-
Sound Modes
Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/User
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
HDMI
1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p
-
VGA
up to WSXGA+ (1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Component Video
1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Native Projection Ratio
16:10
-
Projection Ratio
1.5 / 1.3m Distance = 40" / 2.6m Distance = 80" / 3.3m Distance = 100"
-
Zoom
Fixed
-
Aspect Ratio
4:3/Just/Auto/16:9/Cinema Zoom/Full)
-
Picture Modes
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert
-
Keystone Adjustment
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.