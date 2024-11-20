We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High Definition LED DLP Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection Type
DLP Picture Engine
-
Native Resolution
WXGA (1280 x 800)
-
Lightsource
RGB LED
-
Contrast Ratio
DLP High Contrast Ratio
-
Brightness
600 Lumen
-
LED Light Source
30,000 hours
-
Brilliant Color ™
Yes
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Native Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Throw Ratio
1.5, 1.3m Distance = 40", 2.6m Distance = 80", 3.3m Distance = 100"
-
Zoom
Fixed
-
Aspect Ratio
(4:3/Just/Auto/16:9/Cinema Zoom/Full)
-
Picture Modes
Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Game/Expert
-
Keystone Adjustment
Yes
-
Manual Focus Adjustment
Yes
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
HDMI
1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p
-
VGA
up to WSXGA+ (1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Component Video
1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i
-
Composite Video
576i/480i
3D
-
3D Type
DLP Link Compatible
-
3D Glasses
Sold Separately (Glasses available for purchase separately from DLP Link suppliers.)
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speaker
Stereo
-
Audio Output
1W+1W Total Audio Output
-
Sound Modes
Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/User
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Quick Power On
Less than 10 seconds
-
File Office Viewer
XLS, DOC, PPT, XLSX, PPTX, DOCX, PDF
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/MPG/MPEG/M2TS /MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/AC3/MPEG/AAC/CDDA/LPCM
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG
-
MHL
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).)
-
Automatic Keystone (Vertical)
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Automatic Source Detection
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONNECTIONS (REAR)
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
-
VGA/Component Video Input
Yes (Shared)
-
A/V (Component/Audio) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Kensington Lock
Compatible
-
VGA PC Audio Input
Yes
-
Tripod Mount Hole
Compatible
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes (1)
-
Power Supply Adaptor (100V - 240V)
Yes (1)
-
AV Composite Video/Audio Adaptor
Yes (1)
-
Instruction Manual
Booklet, CD
-
Protection Sleeve
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
140mm x 140mm x 50mm
-
Net Weight
580g
WARRANTY
-
Projector
3 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.