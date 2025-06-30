We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
-
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI
*Native UHD 4K content required for full UHD 4K resolution effect.
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Up to 300-inch screen size / WUXGA 1920 X 1200 / 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Fits with Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Assists with Precise Medical Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
Flexible and Easy Installation
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Perfectly Compact Size
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector : Perfectly Compact Size
Steady, Clear & Cost-effective
20,000 hours Lamp Life = 8-hours a day 7 Years / 4-hours a day 14 Years / 2-hours a day 28 Years
*Based on estimated lifetime calculation conducted by Laser Diode, and will vary depending on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
YES
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9.7
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES
-
Background Image
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
Home
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
File(Office) Viewer
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
YES
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
DICOM
YES
-
TruMotion
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Blank
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" - 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
English/Spanish /French/Portuguese/Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian
SOUND
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
YES
-
DTS-HD
YES
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 - 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
YES
-
RS-232C
YES
-
IP control
YES
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
HDBaseT
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White, Front/Rear - Black
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
29dB(A)
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
380W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50-60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
What people are saying
Where to buy
-
-
-