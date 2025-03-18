*Offer available from 10 March to 31 March 2025, or while stocks last. To receive a further 10% off your total purchase, bundle 2 on select LG Home Appliances in one transaction. Participating models are displayed on at lg.com/au/promotions. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. To redeem offer, add a participating bundle of 2eligible LG products to your cart and the applicable discount will be applied automatically. Change of mind returns are permitted under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms and Conditions of Sale. No single-item change of mind returns permitted when items are purchased under the bundle. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Customers are encouraged to use the coupon code at checkout to check eligibility of coupon code on LG products. Offer excludes LG Partners and staff VIP pricing.