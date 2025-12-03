*Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 18 December 2025 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 4 January 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). To receive $1000 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 G Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55G5SET, OLED65G5SET, OLED77G5SET or OLED83G5SET) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SG10TY or a S95TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB1000BF at checkout. To receive $600 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 C Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55C5PSA, OLED65C5PSA, OLED77C5PSA or OLED83C5PSA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SC9S or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB600BF at checkout. To receive $300 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 QNED TV (55”+) (model nos. 55QNED81ASA, 65QNED81ASA, 75QNED81ASA, 86QNED81ASA, 55QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86ASA, 65QNED93ASA, 75QNED93ASA or 85QNED93ASA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. S70T or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB300BF at checkout. The list of eligible bundles and participating models are displayed at lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem offer, add an eligible bundle of participating LG TV and LG Sound Bar models to your cart during the Promotion Period and apply the corresponding coupon code at the checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. This offer can be used in conjunction with Boxing Day strikethrough pricing but may not be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Returns process is under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms & Conditions of Sale. LG employees are not eligible to redeem this offer.