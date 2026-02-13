*Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 11 February 2026 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 28 February 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating LG Smart Dehumidifiers (Participating Models) made on the LG Online Store only. For a list of Participating Models, visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/Bonus-LG- Air-Purification-Kit/ . To redeem the offer, add a Participating Model and Bonus LG Dehumidifier Air Purification Kit (model no. AAA31413001) (Bonus Kit) to your cart, and automatically at checkout (1) the 15% discount will be applied to the cost of the Participating Model and (2) the cost of the Bonus Kit will be fully discounted. Only 50 units of the Bonus Kit are available. Bonus Kit consists of 1 dehumidifier filter cartridge. Limit of 1 Bonus Kit per eligible purchase of a Participating Model during the Promotion Period. Bonus Kit will be shipped separately to the Participating Model from 2 March 2026. Allow 14 days for delivery of Bonus Kit. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. LG employees are not eligible to redeem this offer.