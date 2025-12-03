Buy a participating LG Fridge and get up to 18 months’ worth of water filter replacements . * Offer ends on 28 February 2026 or while stocks last.

*T&Cs apply. Eligible LG Fridge models include 1 water filter as standard. Redeem offer for an additional 1 or 2 bonus water filters. It is recommended to change LG Fridge water filters once every 6 months.