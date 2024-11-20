We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ducted System - High Static 18kW (Cooling)
*Wi-Fi Dongle Module required. Sold separately. Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ® App on Android (v 4.1 or later) iOS (v iOS9 or later) smartphone. Internet connection required.
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
*Premium Controller sold separately.
*Sold Separately
*Home Leave Set Temperature function can only be used in a 2 set control mode.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
19800
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
18000/7200
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
5470
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
-
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
-
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
22700
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
20600
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
5490
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1,563 x 458 x 791
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
89
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
-
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1,090 x 1,625 x 380
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
144
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
-
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
-
Product Type
-
-
Product Weight(kg)
-
-
Product Weight(lb.)
-
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
71
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
71
COOLING
-
4way
-
-
Airflow direction control (left & right)
-
-
Airflow direction control (up & down)
-
-
Comfort Air
-
-
Fan Speed
-
-
Power Cooling
-
AIR PURIFYING
-
Air Purifying Display
-
-
Ionizer
-
-
PM 1.0 Sensor
-
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
-
-
Humidity Sensor
-
HEATING
-
Power Heating
-
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
-
-
Dry Contact
-
-
Energy Display
-
-
Energy Grade
-
-
Energy Monitoring
-
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
-
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
-
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
-
-
Fan Mode
-
-
Filter Alarm
-
-
Forced Switch Operation
-
-
Human Body Detecting
-
-
Low Noise
-
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
-
-
Remote Controller
-
-
Reservation
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
-
Smart Guide
-
-
Stabilizer Free opreation
-
-
Tropical Night Comport Sleep
-
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
-
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
-
-
Antibacteria Micro Filter
-
-
Dust Filter
-
-
Fine Dust Filter
-
-
Micro Filter
-
-
Pre Filter
-
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
-
-
Color(Discharge)
-
-
Display
-
COMPLIANCE
-
Installation Kit Model Name
-
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
-
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
-
-
Product Model Name
-
-
Product Type & Model Name
-
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
-
-
UV Nano
-
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
-
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
-
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.