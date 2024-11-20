We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ducted System - High Static 8.8kW (Cooling) | UHN85B7-UU85WR2
Twin Rotary Inverter Compressor
Night Operation
AUTO External Static Pressure + Zone Control* (On/Off)
*Optional Accessory - PREMTB100/PREMTA000, PBZD(C)80 needed
*LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, for this feature, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.
Corrosion Resistance Black Fin
Auto E.S.P. (External Static Pressure) Setting
Set RPM by simple touch on remote control to change airflow
*Sold Separately
*Home Leave Set Temperature function can only be used in a 2 set control mode.
*Premium Controller sold separately.
All Spec
COMBINATIONAL SPECIFICATION
-
Cooling Capacity-Rated 2)(kW)
8.80
-
Cooling Capacity-Min ~ Max(kW)
2.50~9.60
-
Heating Capacity-Rated 2)(kW)
9.40
-
Heating Capacity-Min ~ Max(kW)
2.70~11.10
-
AEER
3.384
-
ACOP
4.017
-
Rated Current-Cooling(A)
11.40
-
Rated Current-Heating(A)
10.30
-
Full Load Amps(A)
17.0
-
Air Flow Rate-Rated(L/s)
533
-
Air Flow Rate-Min ~ Max(L/s)
267 ~ 693
-
External Static Pressure-Min ~ Max(Pa)
50 ~ 200
-
Indoor-Net(W x H x D)(mm)
1,320 x 400 x 534
-
Indoor-Net Weight(kg)
47.6
-
Indoor-Cooling ((SH)/H/M/L)(dB(A))
- / 38.0 / 36.0 / 34.0
-
Outdoor-Net(W x H x D)(mm)
950 x 834 x 330
-
Outdoor-Net Weight(kg)
59.0
-
Outdoor-Cooling / Heating (@ 1.5m height)(dB(A))
51.0 / 52.0
-
Power Supply(Ø , Hz , V)
1 , 50 Hz, 220-240 V
-
Compressor-Type
Twin Rotary
-
Compressor-Motor Type
BLDC
-
Heat Exchanger-Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
-
Heat Exchanger-Corrosion Protection (Coating)
Black 2
-
Refrigerant-Type
R32
-
Refrigerant-Pre-charge Length(m)
10
-
Pipe size-Liquid(mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Pipe size-Gas(mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
-
Pipe size-Drain Pipe (Drain Pump) OD/ID-(mm(inch))
Ø 32(1-1/4) / 26(1-1/32)
-
Piping Length-IDU - ODU (Rated / Max / Min)(m)
7.5 / 50 / 5.0
-
Maximum Height Difference -IDU - ODU (Max)(m)
30
-
Supply Air Opening-H x W, Flange (Discharge) (mm)
287 x 840
-
Return Air Opening-H x W, Flangeless(mm)
317 x 1,172
-
Continuous Operation-Cooling(°C (DB))
-15 ~ 48
-
Continuous Operation-Heating(°C (WB))
-18 ~ 18
-
Wi-Fi Compatible4)
Optional
DISCLAIMER
-
Disclaimer
1. Specifications are correct at the time of printing and may be changed without notice.
2. Capacities are based on following conditions.
• Cooling: Indoor Temp 29°C DB / 19°C WB, Outdoor Temp 35°C DB / 24°C WB
• Heating: Indoor Temp 20°C DB, Outdoor Temp 7°C DB / 6°C WB
3. This product contains fluorinated greenhouse gases. (R32)
4. (Sold separately) Dongle required for Wi-Fi Connectivity. Internet connection required.
