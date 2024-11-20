We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.1kW Portable Air Conditioner - Cooling Only
All Spec
PERFORMANCE
-
Cooling Capacity
3.1kW
-
Dehumid (L/h)
1.51
-
Air Flow (L/s)
108
-
dBA Level (Front)
55
FEATURES
-
Colour
Metalic Silver
-
Display Panel
LCD
-
Thermostat Control
Yes
-
Remote Controller
LCD Type
-
Control Button Type
Touch Control
-
Water Full Indicator
Yes
-
Indoor/Outdoor Fan Type
Blower
ELECTRICAL RATINGS
-
Voltage
220-240 V
-
Watts
1290W
-
Rated Amps
6.0 A
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto Swing
Yes
-
Energy Saver Switch
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Auto Door Open/Close System
Yes
-
Timer
24Hrs (On/Off)
-
Fan Speed:Cooling
3
-
Fan Only
Yes
-
Air Vent Locations
Inclinded and Top
-
Easy - Roll Casters
Yes
-
Air Filter
Yes (Washable)
-
Window Installation Kit
Yes (Included)
GENERAL
-
Dimension (HxWxD)
837x470x392mm
-
Weight (kg)
31kg
-
Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.