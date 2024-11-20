We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ARTCOOL Interchangeable Colour Panels with Inverter Technology
All Spec
MODEL
-
Set
C12AWR-2
-
Indoor
C12AWR-NE2
-
Outdoor
C12AWU-UE2
-
Artcool Series
Yes
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity Rating (kW)
3.50
-
Maximum Cooling Capacity (kW)
4.04
-
Heating Capacity Rating (kW)
4.65
-
Maximum Heating Capacity (kW)
5.48
-
Voltage.Frequency/Phase(V.Hz/ø)
220-240.50/1
-
Power Input (Cooling/Heating)(W)
1,130/1,380
-
Running Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
5.00/6.10
-
Starting Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
5.00/6.10
-
EER (W/W)
3.10
-
COP (W/W)
3.37
-
Star Rating (Cooling/Heating)
4.5/5.0
-
Air Flow Rate (Indoor,Max.)(l/sec)
159
-
Moisture Removal (l/h(pts/h))
1.5(3.2)
-
Noise Level (dB(A)±3) (Sound Pressure)
Indoor(H/L) | Outdoor(H) dB(A)±3 37/23 | 46,Sleep dB(A)±3 20
-
Sound Power (Outdoor) dB(A)
62
-
Refrigerant(R410A) Charge(7.5m) g(oz)
1,000(35)
-
Max Pipe Run (m)
15
-
Connecting Cable (P*mm2)
4*1.0
-
Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)
20
-
Plug Size
10 amp
-
Net Dimensions (WxHxD)
Indoor WxHxD(mm) 912x282x165,Outdoor WxHxD(mm) 770x540x245
-
Net Weight (Indoor/Outdoor)(Kg)
10.5/38
-
Service Valve(ø)
Liquid mm(in) 6.35(1/4),Gas mm(in) 9.52(3/8)
FEATURES
-
Plasma Air Purifying System
Yes
-
Durable Coating
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Changeover
Yes
-
Jet Cool™/Jet Heat
Yes
-
CHAOS Swing™
Yes
-
Changeable Colour Panel
Yes
-
4-Way Auto Swing
Yes
-
New Wireless Remote Controller(Ez-Remocon)
Yes
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Quiet Operation
Yes
-
Dehumidification Mode
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
24-Hour ON/OFF Setting Timer
Yes
-
Hot Start
Yes
