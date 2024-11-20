We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ARTCOOL MIRROR 5.2kW Reverse Cycle Split System
All Spec
MODEL
-
Indoor
M18AWN-NB11
-
Outdoor
R18AWN-UB11
-
Artcool Series
Yes
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity Rating (kW)
5.2 (0.9 min / 6.00 max)
-
Heating Capacity Rating (kW)
6.3 (0.9 min / 9.00 max)
-
Power Input (Cooling/Heating)(W)
1500/1650
-
Running Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
6.6/7.3
-
Starting Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
6.6/7.3
-
AEER (W/W)
3.46
-
ACOP (W/W)
3.85
-
Air Flow Rate (Indoor,Max.)(l/sec)
325
-
Moisture Removal (l/h(pts/h))
1.9(4.0)
-
Noise Level (dB(A)±3) (Sound Pressure)
Indoor (H/L): 42/35, Outdoor (H/L): 51, Sleep Mode: 29
-
Sound Power (Outdoor) dB(A)
65
-
Refrigerant(R410A) Charge(7.5m) g(oz)
1350g
-
Max Pipe Run (m)
20
-
Connecting Cable (P*mm2)
4*1.5
-
Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)
20
-
Plug Size
15 amp
-
Operating Range (outdoor)(°C)
Cooling -10 ~ 48, Heating -10 ~ 24
-
Service Valve(ø)
Liquid mm(in) 6.35(1/4),Gas mm(in) 12.7(1/2)
FEATURES
-
Plasma Air Purifying System
Yes
-
Deodorizing filter+Allergy reduction filter
Yes
-
Powerful Air Throw
Yes
-
Durable Coating
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Changeover
Yes
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
ENERGY RATING
-
Cooling
2.0 Star
-
Heating
3.0 Star
DIMENSIONS
-
Indoor (WxHxD)
1030 x 325 x 245mm
-
Indoor (Weight)
15.5kg
-
Outdoor (WxHxD)
870 x 655 x 320mm
-
Outdoor (Weight)
46kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
5 Years Parts & Labour (Commercial Applications attract a 2 Year Parts & Labour Warranty only)
