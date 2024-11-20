We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Premium 3.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System
All Spec
PERFORMANCE
-
Cooling Capacity (Rating)
3.50 kW
-
Heating Capacity (Rating)
4.00 kW
-
Power Input
Cooling: 862W, Heating: 872W
-
Rated Running Current
Cooling: 3.8A, Heating: 3.9A
-
Maximum Running Current
Cooling: 5.6A, Heating: 7.1A
-
AEER Cooling
4.06 W/W
-
ACOP Heating
4.59 W/W
-
Air Flow Rate (Indoor, Max)
240 l/sec
-
Indoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/M/L/S)
39 / 33 / 23 / 19 (Actual installed noise levels vary depending on the installed location)
-
Outdoor Noise (dB(A) ± 3) (Sound Pressure Level¹) (H/M/L/S)
45 (Actual installed noise levels vary depending on the installed location)
-
Moisture Removal (l/h)
1.3
MODEL
-
Set
P12AWN-14
-
Indoor
P12AWN-NM14
-
Outdoor
P12AWN-UM14
FEATURES
-
Wi-Fi Smart Control
Yes (Optional)
-
Plasmaster Ioniser Plus
Yes
-
Micro Dust Filter Powered by 3M Tech
Yes
-
Dust Protection Filter
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes (Plasmaster)
-
Auto Changeover
Yes
-
Jet Cool / Jet Heat
Yes
-
Auto Swing
Yes (4-way)
-
Wireless Remote Control
Yes (Luminous)
-
Dehumidification Mode
Yes
-
24-hour On / Off Timer
Yes
OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES
-
Wired Remote Controller
Yes
-
Dry Contact
Yes
-
Wifi Dongle for Smart Control
Yes (PCRCUDT3)
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Charge (R410A) at 7.5m
1150 g
-
Pipe Run (Min / Max) (max elevation 10m)
3 m / 20 m
-
Circuit Breaker Size
240 Volt 15 Amps
-
Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)
20 (Additional refrigerant required after 12.5m of piping)
-
Demand Response Enabling Device (DRED)
Compatible (DRED compatible. A Demand Response Enabled Device is required at the time of installation to activate the demand response modes. Available from you installing electrician.)
-
Operating Range (Outdoor)
Cooling -10 ~ 48°C, Heating -15 ~ 24°C
-
Pipe Size Connection (Ø)
Liquid mm (inch) - 6.35 (1/4), Gas mm (inch) - 9.52 (3/8)
-
Outdoor Sound Power Level² (SWL)
65 dB(A) (Sound Power Level specification is measured in a reverberation test room according to ISO 3741)
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
-
Energy Rating (Heating)
4.5 Stars
-
Energy Rating (Cooling)
3.5 Stars
DIMENSIONS
-
Indoor (WxHxD)
885 x 295 x 235mm
-
Outdoor (WxHxD)
770 x 545 x 288mm
-
Indoor (Weight)
11kg
-
Outdoor (Weight)
36kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Details
Please see http://www.lg.com/au/support/warranty/
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.