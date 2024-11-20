We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2kW Inverter ARTCOOL Stylish Cooling-only model
All Spec
MODEL
-
Artcool Series
Yes
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Minimum Cooling Capacity (kW)
0.90
-
Cooling Capacity Rating (kW)
5.20
-
Maximum Cooling Capacity (kW)
6.00
-
Voltage.Frequency/Phase(V.Hz/ø)
220-240.50/1
-
Power Input (Cooling/Heating)(W)
1500/-
-
Running Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
6.6/-
-
Starting Current (Cooling/Heating)(A)
6.6/-
-
EER (W/W)
3.47
-
AEER (W/W)
3.522
-
Star Rating (Cooling/Heating)
2.5/-
-
Air Flow Rate (Indoor,Max.)(l/sec)
325
-
Moisture Removal (l/h(pts/h))
1.9(4.0)
-
Noise Level (dB(A)±3)
Indoor(High/L) 42/35, Outdoor(H) 51, Sleep 29
-
Refrigerant(R410A) Charge(7.5m) g(oz)
1,350(47.62)
-
Max Pipe Run (m)
20
-
Connecting Cable (P*mm2)
4*1.5
-
Additional Refrigerant (g/meter)
20
-
Plug Size
15 amp
-
Operating Range (outdoor)(°C)
Cooling 10 ~ 48
-
Net Dimensions (WxHxD)
1030x325x250mm (Indoor), 870x655x320mm (Outdoor)
-
Net Weight (Indoor/Outdoor)(Kg)
17/46
-
Service Valve(ø)
Liquid mm(in) 6.35(1/4),Gas mm(in) 12.7(1/2)
FEATURES
-
Plasma Air Purifying System
Yes
-
Deodorizing filter+Allergy reduction filter
Yes
-
Powerful Air Throw
Yes
-
Durable Coating
Yes
-
Auto Operation (Micom Control)
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Jet Cool
Yes
-
Natural Wind By CHAOS Swing
Yes
-
4-Way Auto Swing
Yes
-
Wireless Remote Controller
Yes (Luminous)
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Dehumidification Mode
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
24-Hour ON/OFF Setting Timer
Yes
-
Colour Panel (Blue/Silver)
Option
-
Wired Remote Controller
Option
-
Dry Contact
Option
-
Simple Central Controller (A)
Option
-
Function Controller & Scheduler (B)
Option
-
PI485 (**A&B Should be connected with PI485)
Option
