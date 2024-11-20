We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bring the Beat Back
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
2350W RMS
-
Sound System
Stereo (2-way)
-
Tweeter Unit
1"
-
Subwoofer
8"
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Microphone Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (1)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
8 (User, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
-
Karaoke Microphone Input
Yes (2)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Music Flow Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Bluetooth Jukebox
Yes
-
Clock/Timer
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (300 songs)
-
LED Coloured Lighting
Yes (On Main Unit only)
-
Vertical/Horizontal Placement
Vertical Only
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link
Yes
-
DJ Effects
Yes
-
DJ Pro
Yes
-
DJ Loop
Yes
-
Sample Creator
Yes
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (2)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
LED Lighting Output
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
450mm x 170mm x 349mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
320mm x 454mm x 309mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
919mm x 520mm x 453mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
5.9kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
18.2kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
CM8360
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084539632
