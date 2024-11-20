We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
260W Mini System with Bluetooth® and iPhone® Support
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
RMS Total Output Power
130W x2
-
Sound System
Stereo (2-Way)
-
Tweeters
1.57"
-
Mid Range/Bass Woofers
5.25"
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes(1)
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
iPhone®/iPod® via USB
Yes (Supports iPhone® 5, 4S, 4, 3GS, iPod® Touch 5G, 4G, 3G and iPod® Nano 7G, 6G, 5G, 4G.)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Front) (Cable not supplied)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (Rear)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)
EQ SETTINGS
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Football
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Repeat, Random)
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (20 songs max)
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes (5V 500mA)
-
Clock/Timer
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Playback Settings
Repeat1, Repeat All, Random
-
Smart Phone Remote App
Music Flow Bluetooth® (Android™) ('Music Flow Bluetooth®' (minimum Android™ version 4.0.3).)
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
-
Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously) ('Music Flow Bluetooth®' (minimum Android™ version 4.0.3).)
-
Bluetooth® Standby Wakeup
Yes ('Music Flow Bluetooth®' (minimum Android™ version 4.0.3).)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2015 models. LG Magic Remote required to use this feature)
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
AUX (Stereo RCA) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
206mm x 308mm x 284mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
200mm x 306mm x 200mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
3.0kg
-
Weight (2 x Speakers)
2.2kg x2
-
Product Box (WxHxD)
821mm x 374mm x 252mm
-
Gross Weight
7.4kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.