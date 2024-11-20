We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2500W Mini System with Bluetooth®
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
RMS Total Output Power
2500W
-
Sound System
2.1ch - 4 Way
SPEAKERS
-
Tweeter Unit
1" Horn
-
Mid Range
4"
-
Woofer Unit
8"
-
Subwoofer
10"
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Audio Input Portable Input
Yes (Front) (Cable not supplied)
-
Audio Input AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (Rear) (Cable not supplied)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 ~ 108.0MHz)
EQ SETTINGS
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Football
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
LED Lighting
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Repeat, Random)
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (20 songs max)
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes (5V 500mA)
-
Clock/Timer
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Playback settings
Repeat 1, Repeat All, Random
-
Smart Phone Remote App
Yes (Music Flow Bluetooth (Android, iOS)) ('Music Flow Bluetooth' (minimum Android version 4.0.3).)
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2015 models LG Magic Remote required to use this feature.)
-
X-Boom Plus (AUX Output)
Yes
-
Microphone Input Volume Control
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Mic Input (6.35mm)
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
AUX (Stereo RCA) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
Surround (Tweeter) Speaker Output
Yes (2)
-
Mid-Range Speaker Output
Yes (2)
-
Subwoofer Output
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
450mm x 160mm x 355mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
321mm x 454mm 301mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
326mm x 454mm 285mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
5.8kg
-
Weight (2 x Speaklers)
9.1kg x2
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
9.6kg
WARRANTY
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
Yes
