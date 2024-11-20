We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2900W Extreme Party Hi-Fi System
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
1" (Compression Horn)
-
Mid Range Woofer
6.5" (Cone)
-
Bass Woofer
15" (Metallic Cone)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Sequential, Random)
-
LED Lighting
Yes (4 lighting modes)
-
Smart DJ 2.0
Yes (USB Input only)
-
Dual USB
Yes (5V 500mA)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Juke Box (Playlist Maker)
Yes
-
LED Lighting Dimmer Contro
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
NFC Tag Built-In
Yes
-
Clock/Timer
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
Audio/Lighting Shop Demo
Yes
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
DJ Pro Sample buttons
Yes (6)
-
Playback settings
Repeat, Random
-
Bluetooth Remote App
BTC3 (2BTC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3 ) and (minimum iOS version 4.3.3))
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
AM Antenna
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
520mm x 255mm x 423mm
-
Shipping
2 boxes (1 x main unit, 1 x speakers)
-
Front Speakers (WxHxD)
619mm x 454mm x 412mm
-
Weight (Speakers)
19.7kg x2
-
Weight (Unit)
8.7kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
EQ SETTINGS
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
-
User EQ Bypass
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
MP3 Optimiser
Yes
-
Football
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes(2)
-
MP3 USB
Yes
-
WMA USB
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Front) (Cable not supplied)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)
-
AUX Audio Input
Yes (Rear) (Cable not supplied)
-
Microphone (Karaoke)
Yes (Front) (Microphone not supplied)
AMPLIFIER
-
Output
2900W
-
Sound System
Bi-Amplified Stereo - 3 Way
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Mic Port
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
LED Lighting Cable Port
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
AUX Input
Yes (2)
-
Low Frequency Binding Posts
Yes (2)
-
High Frequency Binding Posts
Yes (2)
