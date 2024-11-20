Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Smart Hi-Fi Wireless Network Portable Speaker

H4 (NP8350)

Smart Hi-Fi Wireless Network Portable Speaker

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Total Output Power

    20W

  • Treble/Mid Range

    38mm

  • Bass Passive Radiators

    38mm x 85mm

  • Audio Channels

    Stereo

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless Musicflow Network

    Yes

  • Bluetooth®

    Yes (Bluetooth® 4.0)

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Portable Input (AUX)

    Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Supported File Types

    MP3/WMA/AAC/OGG/FLAC/M4A/WAV

  • Supported Sample Rate

    up to 24-Bit/192kHz

SOUND MODES

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Voice

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

STREAMING SERVICES

  • Supported Streaming Services

    Spotify Premium, Deezer Premium+, TuneIn (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Subscription charges and conditions may apply. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)

  • Google Cast™

    Pandora, Rdio, Google Play Music and more (Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Performance of certain Cast features, services and applications depends on the device you use with Cast and your internet connection. Certain Cast features, services and applications may not be available in all areas. Cast is compatible with WiFi-enabled Android 2.3+ smartphones and tablets; iOS 7.0+ iPhone, iPad, and iPod; Chrome for Mac®and Chrome for Windows®; and ChromeOS. Google Cast logo isatrademark of Google Inc.)

SUPPORTED NETWORKED DEVICES

  • Android

    Android 2.3.3 and higher

  • iOS

    iOS 6.0 and higher

  • Mac

    Mac OS 10.5 and high (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)

  • PC

    Windows XP SP2 and higher (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Wireless Sound Sync (LG TV)

    Yes (Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2015 models LG Magic Remote required to use this feature.)

  • Bluetooth® Streaming

    Yes

  • Alarm/Sleep Timer

    Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Portable Input.Link

    Yes (AUX Input) (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Bluetooth App.Link

    Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Dual Band Wi-Fi

    2.4GHz/5GHz

  • All Search

    Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Multi-Room Mode

    Different songs to each speaker (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Party Mode

    Same song to all speakers (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Home Chat

    Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Home Cinema Mode

    Compatible (When grouped with a pair of Music Flow speakers positioned as rear speakers. One speaker on the Music Flow network must be LAN connected to your home router.)

  • Music Flow speaker pairing

    Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)

  • Dynamic Loudness

    Yes

  • Battery Life Indication Light

    Yes (Red, Orange, White, Blue)

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-Ion

  • Battery Capacity

    2500mA

  • Charging Time

    Approx. 3 hours

  • Battery Life

    Wi-Fi: Up to 4 hours / Bluetooth: Up to 5.5 hours

CONNECTIONS

  • Audio Input (Portable In)

    Yes (1)

  • Power Socket

    Yes (1)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Operating Manual

    Yes

  • Power Adaptor (100V - 240V)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    194mm x 69mm x 70mm

  • Net Weight

    800g

WARRANTY

  • 1 Year Warranty - Parts & Labour

    Yes

