Smart Hi-Fi Wireless Network Portable Speaker
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Total Output Power
20W
-
Treble/Mid Range
38mm
-
Bass Passive Radiators
38mm x 85mm
-
Audio Channels
Stereo
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless Musicflow Network
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
Yes (Bluetooth® 4.0)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes
-
Portable Input (AUX)
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Supported File Types
MP3/WMA/AAC/OGG/FLAC/M4A/WAV
-
Supported Sample Rate
up to 24-Bit/192kHz
SOUND MODES
-
Standard
Yes
-
Voice
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
STREAMING SERVICES
-
Supported Streaming Services
Spotify Premium, Deezer Premium+, TuneIn (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Subscription charges and conditions may apply. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)
-
Google Cast™
Pandora, Rdio, Google Play Music and more (Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Performance of certain Cast features, services and applications depends on the device you use with Cast and your internet connection. Certain Cast features, services and applications may not be available in all areas. Cast is compatible with WiFi-enabled Android 2.3+ smartphones and tablets; iOS 7.0+ iPhone, iPad, and iPod; Chrome for Mac®and Chrome for Windows®; and ChromeOS. Google Cast logo isatrademark of Google Inc.)
SUPPORTED NETWORKED DEVICES
-
Android
Android 2.3.3 and higher
-
iOS
iOS 6.0 and higher
-
Mac
Mac OS 10.5 and high (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)
-
PC
Windows XP SP2 and higher (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Wireless Sound Sync (LG TV)
Yes (Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2015 models LG Magic Remote required to use this feature.)
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
-
Alarm/Sleep Timer
Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Portable Input.Link
Yes (AUX Input) (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Bluetooth App.Link
Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Dual Band Wi-Fi
2.4GHz/5GHz
-
All Search
Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Multi-Room Mode
Different songs to each speaker (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Party Mode
Same song to all speakers (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Home Chat
Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Home Cinema Mode
Compatible (When grouped with a pair of Music Flow speakers positioned as rear speakers. One speaker on the Music Flow network must be LAN connected to your home router.)
-
Music Flow speaker pairing
Yes (Requires 'Music Flow Bluetooth' on compatible Android devices (minimum Android 4.0.3 version) and iOS devices (minimum iOS 6.0 version) to enable this feature.)
-
Dynamic Loudness
Yes
-
Battery Life Indication Light
Yes (Red, Orange, White, Blue)
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Battery Capacity
2500mA
-
Charging Time
Approx. 3 hours
-
Battery Life
Wi-Fi: Up to 4 hours / Bluetooth: Up to 5.5 hours
CONNECTIONS
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
-
Power Socket
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Power Adaptor (100V - 240V)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
194mm x 69mm x 70mm
-
Net Weight
800g
WARRANTY
-
1 Year Warranty - Parts & Labour
Yes
