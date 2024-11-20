We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LK72B
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
40W
-
Sound System
2.1 ch
-
Output Power - Front
10W x 2
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
20W
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
MP3, WMA
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
User EQ
Bass (0-10)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG Music Flow Bluetooth®
-
LED Display
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
SD Card
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
AUX Input (RCA)
Yes
-
USB Input
Yes
-
SD Card Reader
Yes
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
106mm x 137mm x 98mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
194mm x 232mm x 203mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
280mm x 380mm x 290mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
369g (x2)
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
2.42kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
4kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098519590
