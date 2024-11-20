We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless Speaker with Lightning Dock - 10W Total Power Output
All Spec
CONNECTIONS
-
Dock - Lighting (8-pin)
Yes (1)
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
FUNCTIONS
-
Bluetooth - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback)
-
Dock - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (8-pin)
-
USB - iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®
Yes (Playback/Control/Charge)
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (3.5mm)
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Output - Top Speakers
5W x 2 (Stereo)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Port
Yes (Supports 8-pin and 30-pin iOS devices via cable connection)
-
Made for iPhone®/iPod®/iPad®⁵
Yes (Dock & USB Port)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)²
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio StreamingUSB Host (Music File Playback)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote Application⁶
Yes
-
Charging devices in stand-by
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Lightning Connector
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
275mm x 90mm x 170mm
-
Weight (Unit)
1.3kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
What people are saying
