LG Portable All-in-one Sound System with 1800W Power
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
1800W RMS
-
Sound System
6 Speaker (3-way)
-
Tweeter Unit
2" x 2
-
Mid-Range/Bass Speaker
4" x 2
-
Subwoofer
8" x2
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (1)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
7 (User, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Smartphone Remote App
Music Flow Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth® Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Jukebox
Yes
-
Clock/Timer
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (30 songs)
-
LED Lighting
Yes
-
DJ Effects
Yes
-
Vertical/Horizontal Placement
Vertical Only
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes ( Music)
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (2)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
380mm x 1099mm x 400mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
29.7kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
None
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084514820
