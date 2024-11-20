We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1 ch. System with 1200W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
194W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
194W
-
Power Output - Wireless Rear
194W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
230W (Passive)
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (up to 2160p Ultra HD)¹
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
BD-Rom/-R/RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS - HD Master Audio Essentials
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
ONLINE APPLICATIONS³⁵
-
ABC iView
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
vTuner
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Private Sound Mode⁹
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote Control App⁸
Yes (AVREMOTE3 - iOS, Android)
-
Miracast⁶
Yes
-
Web Browser³⁴⁵
Yes (Flash 10, HTML 5)
-
iPod, iPhone, iPad connection via USB²
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes (HDMI)
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
Smart Share³
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
AUX RCA L/R Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
-
Wireless Speaker Dongle Input
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
DLNA Setup Disc
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
440mm x 65mm x 298mm
-
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
250mm x 1210mm x 250mm
-
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
360mm x 81mm x 70mm
-
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
250mm x 1205mm x 250mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
251mm x 336mm x 315mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
