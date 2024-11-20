We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-Ray Home Theatre System with iPod/iPhone Docking, YouTube, and BD Live Support
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Centre
155W (4Ω)
-
Power Output - Rear
155W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
225W (Passive)
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
Blu-Ray Playback
Yes
-
YouTube Playback
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Speaker Type
Satelite Speakers
-
Audio Output(WRMS)
1000W
-
Dolby Prologic II
Yes
-
Dolby Prologic
Yes
-
Dolby Digital True HD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes (DTS-HD)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Plus (DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
iPod Connectivity
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port
Yes (1)
-
iPod Dock
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Out
Yes (1)
-
Ethernet
Yes (1)
-
Antenna Terminal
Yes (1)
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
430x76x379mm
-
Front Speaker
96x240x108mm
-
Center Speaker
350x105x93mm
-
Rear Speaker
96x240x108mm
-
Subwoofer
216x405x310mm
