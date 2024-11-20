We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Home Theatre System with a Total 300W Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
45W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Centre
45W (4Ω)
-
Power Output - Rear
45W x 2(4Ω)
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
75W (3Ω)
-
DVD/CD
Yes
-
AUX
Yes
-
FM/AM
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Speaker Type
Satelite Speakers
-
Audio Output(WRMS)
300W
-
Dolby Prologic II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
VSM (Virtual Sound Matrix)
Yes
-
Dolby Prologic
Yes
-
Sound Effect DTS
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
DSP Sound Mode
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
360x62x306.1mm
-
Front Speaker
99x114x86mm
-
Center Speaker
99x114x86mm
-
Rear Speaker
99x114x86mm
-
Subwoofer
156x325x320mm
PLAYABLE DISC FORMAT
-
DVD±R/RW
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
MP3CD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes (6.0)
-
JPEG
Yes
DVD/CD PLAYER
-
Progressive Scan PAL
Yes
-
NTSC
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Line IN - Analogue
AUX
-
Video Signal OUT - Composite
Yes (1)
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
Portable In Jack (3.5)
Yes (1)
-
External FM/MW Antenna
Yes (1)
