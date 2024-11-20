We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Home Theatre System with 1080p up scaling
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Power Output - Front
136W x 2
-
Power Output - Centre
136W
-
Power Output - Surround
136W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
170W
-
Speaker Type
Tall Boy
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES
-
DVD±R/DVD±RW Playback
Yes
-
DVD (Pal/NTSC)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
Jpeg
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Prologic II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3 /ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
VSM (Virtual Sound Matrix)
Yes (Plus)
-
Natural Plus
Yes
-
Auto Equalizer
Yes
TUNER
-
Audio Tuner Band
FM
-
FM Tuner Range (100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
USB Plus (DivX,MP3,JPEG)
Yes
-
TV Sound ez with Optical in
Yes
-
1080P (Up-conversion)
Yes
-
Bass Blast (Bass Sound Mode)
Yes
-
Parental Control - Lock
Yes
-
SimpLink via HDMI
Yes
-
HD AV Sync
Yes
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
Portable In Jack (3.5)
Yes (1)
-
USB Port
Yes (1, 2.0)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
Composite Output
Yes (1)
-
Component
Yes (1)
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
-
Radio Antenna FM
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes
-
Composite Lead
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Set (Main Unit)
360x62.5x312.3mm
-
Front Speaker (WxHxD)
270x1,022x225mm
-
Center Speaker (WxHxD)
200 x 103 x 88mm
-
Rear Speaker (WxHxD)
270x1,022x225mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
190x385x275mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.