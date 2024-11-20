We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1000W 5.1ch 3D Blu-ray Home Theatre System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Sound System
5.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
167W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
167W
-
Output Power - Surround
167W x 2
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
167W
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITIES -
-
3D Blu-ray
Yes (Region B)
-
BD-ROM/-R/RE
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES -
-
Resolution Upscaling
(up to 1080p Full HD)
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV/MP3/OGG/WMA/AAC/FLAC/AIFF
-
Photo Decoding
JPEG/GIF/ANIMATED GIF
-
Video Decoding
MPEG-2/MKV/MP4 H.264 HDMI/MOV/FLV/VOB/TS/WMV/AVI
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby TrueHD/DTS HD High Resolution Audio/DTS HD Master Audio Essentials/LPCM
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Movies, Photos and Music)
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speakers
Yes
STREAMING SERVICES -
-
Supported Streaming Services
Netflix, YouTube
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI
1
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cables
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
360mm x 61mm x 299mm
-
Front Speakers (WxHxD)
290mm x 1100mm x 290mm
-
Centre Speaker (WxHxD)
220mm x 100mm x 104mm
-
Rear Speakers (WxHxD)
290mm x 1100mm x 290mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
172mm x 391mm x 261mm
-
Wireless Receiver (WxHxD)
60mm x 220mm x 175mm
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084813015
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.