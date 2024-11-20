We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Micro System with Bluetooth
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Sound System
2 Way
-
Total Output Power
20W
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
3/4"
-
Mid Range Woofer
3"
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Clock/Timer
Yes (LED Digital Clock)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (CD/FM/AUX)
-
USB Audio Decoding
MP3/WMA/FLAC
-
Smart Phone Remote Control App
BTC3 (iOS, Android) (BTC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3 ) and (minimum iOS version 4.3.3))
-
Portable Device Charging via USB
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied.)
-
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
Yes
-
Made for iPhone®, iPod®
Yes (Cable not supplied.)
-
Android™ via USB
Yes (Minimum requirement Android version 4.1 and AOA (Android Open Accessory) 2.0.)
-
Smart Awake Lighting Alarm
Yes
-
Playback Settings
Repeat1, Repeat All, Random
CONNECTIONS
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Output (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
212mm x 144mm x 212mm
-
Total Weight (kg)
2.4kg
EQ SETTINGS
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Bypass
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
FLAC CD
Yes
-
Made for iPod, iPhone
Yes(Cable not supplied.)
-
Android via USB
Yes
-
Music Files
MP3/WMA/FLAC
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (3.5mm)
-
FM Tuner
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
