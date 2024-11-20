We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MP3 CD Cassette Player
All Spec
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Type
Portable
-
Audio Output(WRMS)
2W
TUNER
-
Tuning Type
Analog
-
Tuning
Rotary Type
CASSETTE DECK
-
Number of Deck
Single
-
Mechanism
Mecha
-
Buttons
Play, FF, REW, Stop/Eject, Pause, REC
AMP
-
Output
1W/CH, RMS
-
Function
CD/FM/AM/Tape
-
Volume Control
Yes
-
Volume Control Type
Rotary Type
-
RIF
Yes
-
Head Phone Jack
Yes
CDP
-
Loading Type
Top
-
Compatibility
CD-DA/CD-R/CD-RW
-
MP3 CD Play
Yes
-
Display
LCD
-
Repeat (1/All)
Yes/Yes
SPEAKER
-
Way/Speakers
1 Way/ 2SPK
