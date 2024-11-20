We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Hi-Fi Wireless Multi-Room Sound Bar
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
NFC Tag Built-In
Bluetooth Pairing/Simple Music Sync (NFC compatible devices required for this feature.)
Bluetooth App.Link
Yes
Portable Input.Link
Yes (AUX Input)
Dual Band Wi-Fi
2.4GHz/5GHz
All Search
Yes
Multi-Room Mode
Different songs to each speaker
Party Mode
Same song to all speakers
Home Chat
Yes (Line: Free Calls and Messaging' App required to use this feature. Check smartphone, tablet for compatibility with this application.)
Home Cinema Mode
Compatible (When grouped with a pair of Music Flow speakers positioned as rear speakers. One speaker on the Music Flow network must be LAN connected to your home router.)
3D Video Signal Pass-Through
Yes
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes (HDMI)
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
SIMPLINK
Yes
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied.)
Ext. HDD Playback
Yes
Alarm/Sleep Timer
Yes
Music Flow speaker pairing
Yes
Standby HDMI Pass-Through
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
HDMI Output
Yes (1)
Portable Input
Yes (1)
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
Remote Control
Yes
Operating Manual
Yes
AC Adaptor
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
Audio Channels
4.1ch
Amplifiers
Class-D
Speaker - Front
8cm x 4
Speaker - Subwoofer
16.5cm
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes
Optical
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wireless Musicflow Network
Yes
Wired Musicflow Network
Yes (Ethernet)
Portable Input (AUX)
Yes
SOUND MODES
Standard
Yes
Bass
Yes
Flat
Yes
Boost
Yes (Boosts Mid-Range)
Treble/Bass
Yes
User EQ
Yes
DIMENSIONS
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1020mm x 35mm x 82mm
Weight (Main Unit)
1.86kg
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
178mm x 378mm x 437mm
Weight (Subwoofer)
9.0kg
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
Supported File Types
MP3/WMA/AAC/OGG/FLAC/M4A/WAV
Supported Sample Rate
up to 192kHz
Supported Bit Rate
up to 24-Bit
STREAMING SERVICES
Supported Streaming Services
Spotify Premium, Deezer Premium+, TuneIn (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Subscription charges and conditions may apply. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.)
SUPPORTED NETWORKED DEVICES
Android
Android 2.3.3 and higher
iOS
iOS 6.0 and higher
Mac
Mac OS 10.5 and high (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)
PC
Windows XP SP2 and higher (Apple Macs require installation of Nero MediaHome 4 software to enable library sharing. PCs require installation of Music Flow software.)
WARRANTY
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
